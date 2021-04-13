A few neighbors put a little bit of corn and beans last week. I don’t think anybody went too hard because they were afraid of the cool rains were coming. We remembered what happened last year and nobody wants to replant. We are waiting for the conditions to be right. Before the rains, a lot of people worked bean stubble. When the weather was nice, spraying was the big thing going on. Pastures and lawns are greening up nicely. We might have to mow grass before we plant corn.
April 12, 2021: Mow grass before planting corn?