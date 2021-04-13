 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
April 12, 2021: Mow grass before planting corn?

April 12, 2021: Mow grass before planting corn?

  • Updated

A few neighbors put a little bit of corn and beans last week. I don’t think anybody went too hard because they were afraid of the cool rains were coming. We remembered what happened last year and nobody wants to replant. We are waiting for the conditions to be right. Before the rains, a lot of people worked bean stubble. When the weather was nice, spraying was the big thing going on. Pastures and lawns are greening up nicely. We might have to mow grass before we plant corn.

CropWatch Weekly Update

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News