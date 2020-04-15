The second week of April brought several days favorable for soils to dry and fieldwork to progress. It seemed just about every white tank in the area was being utilized for nitrogen application. I asked one local retailer if they had much going onto fields that had been corn last year. He said “no.” Dry fertilizer spreading, burndown herbicide applications, and some field leveling rounded out the typical spring tasks. On Easter I traveled north through the area I cover. My 200-mile trip saw five fields planted. Two were prevent plant in 2019. Trying to erase those memories, I imagine.
Miller grows corn, soybeans and wheat and incorporates some cover crops on the farm near Hammond in Piatt County he co-owns with his sister, Lori Sandin.
