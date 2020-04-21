The third week of April was a bit uncommon. Soils were generally dry enough to plant, but temperatures were more typical of early March. One morning I noticed Watseka had an overnight low of 22. With a cold shower forecast for April 17, planting was almost non-existent. There are always jobs to do on the farm in the spring, but it was a bit frustrating as it seemed like a lost week. Ag retailers did benefit from the lack of farmer activity and have completed almost all their fertilizer applications and ramped up pre-plant herbicide applications. This will benefit producers going forward.