April 25: So close to getting close

We were oh so close to getting close to getting in the fields, but another round of rain will set us back another week. A few beans went in the ground in our area on Saturday and even some corn. But the hammer never truly dropped. Our no-till ground was about a day away. The warm sunshine and ridiculous winds were drying things out rapidly. But now we’re back to playing the waiting game. Talking to those who did plant, it sounds as if the conditions were pretty good. Even though it wasn’t our farm, it was good to see some planters rolling. A cool week of weather ahead, so not optimistic we will get started this week.
Recently Listed