Conditions are really good for planting now. We got through the snow last week and didn’t get a lot. Things started happening around here April 22. Everybody hit it pretty hard Friday. Saturday we had drizzly rain all day, but things got rolling again Sunday afternoon. We are still picking and choosing which fields to do first depending on which ones got more rain, but by tomorrow, we will have plenty we can plant. We are looking forward to a good warm week as crops are going into the soil with good condition and the right amount of moisture.
April 26, 2021: Conditions great for planting