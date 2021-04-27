April 26, 2021: Small effect on beans from cold

As you drive through the countryside, it appears that at least 50% of fields are planted. Many were concerned with the few nights of freezing temperatures that we had, and planting did slow down a bit. Many have resumed tillage work and started up the planters again. Our beans that were emerged were not affected by the cold. Our other beans were just about ready to emerge and appeared to be a bit crusted. The shower that we had over the weekend will help to soften up the crust for easier emergence. As for our corn that was planted, it appeared to be nicely tucked away and also unaffected by Mother Nature.
