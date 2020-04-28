Planting pace was brisk but not hectic from April 19-23. Rains arrived by the latter half of the week, with radar-estimated totals varying widely in my district. Western counties saw 2-plus inches, with minimal amounts along the state line. Overall planting progress may be 50% complete. Many producers now consider planting soybean ahead of corn. I’d estimate half the acres seeded were soybean. More farmers are also trying to handle the logistics of planting both crops at the same time. Grain prices stink, but at least they didn’t go negative like a barrel of crude. Yikes! They can’t go negative, correct?
Illinois Crop Regions
click on the crop region below
Miller grows corn, soybeans and wheat and incorporates some cover crops on the farm near Hammond in Piatt County he co-owns with his sister, Lori Sandin.
Cropwatch Newsletter Signup
For Sale
Real Estate For Sale
- Updated
© 2019, Lee Agri-Media, a division of Lee Enterprises. All rights reserved | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy