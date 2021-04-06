Over the last several days, many have started to get into the fields, but it really depended on who got the last rains, as they were very heavy in the Taylorville area but were isolated. Most have been applying anhydrous and started some spring tillage. The extended forecast predicting warmer weather in April has some ready to plant. I have heard one report of some corn going into the ground, but many who are planting have started with soybeans as many have reaped the benefits of early planting in the last few years. Please stay safe!
April 5, 2021:Many applying anhydrous