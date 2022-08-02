Aug. 1, 2022: Lack of moisture takes toll

People are also reading…
Well, we finally came out of steam last week. Corn had been holding on up to this point, but lack of moisture finally took its toll. Early planted corn in southern Champaign County at least has tipped back extensively and already starting to dent. We received a nice rain this morning along with some wind. I hope it will be enough to carry the soybeans and later planted corn through to a larger rain even later this week. Lack of moisture has slowed soybeans down as well, tons of nodes and flowers but struggling to put on pods up to this point.