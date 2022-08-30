Aug. 29, 2022: Feeling like 'Groundhog Day.'

People are also reading…
It’s starting to feel like the movie "Groundhog Day." Northern portions of Champaign County and southern Douglas County received some rainfall over the past few days. We unfortunately did not — barely enough to measure. But we are reaching the portion of the corn-growing season where it won’t affect much besides plant health. Local elevator crop tours happened last week, so I will be interested to see what they found on corn. The soybeans on the other hand could really use a good rain, we are in the throes of full-on pod fill. Another chance tonight, but I’ll believe it when I see it!