As I write my weekly comments on this last day of August, I find most areas recorded less than 2 inches of precipitation for the month. My Piatt County weather station finished with 0.84 inches. Cooler temperatures helped minimize significant yield deterioration, but obviously there will be less bushels. Maybe not all bad, as commodities have rallied steadily the last several sessions. It will be interesting to see how our widespread planting dates will be affected by the late dryness. If no meaningful rains fall in the next couple weeks, early crops may hold a considerable yield advantage.
Miller grows corn, soybeans and wheat and incorporates some cover crops on the farm near Hammond in Piatt County he co-owns with his sister, Lori Sandin.
