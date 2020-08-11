Much below normal temperatures + most areas having adequate moisture = bushels, bushels, bushels. While the next 4-6 weeks can still clip yields, the first two weeks of August have been very kind to kernel development and pod set. Fungicide applications have mostly concluded and one area agronomist reported the number of acres treated “was about average.” On a personal note, my sister and her family visited from Minnesota. A good time was had by all. They’re wonderful people that I’m always glad to see arrive, and sad to see leave.
Illinois Crop Regions
Miller grows corn, soybeans and wheat and incorporates some cover crops on the farm near Hammond in Piatt County he co-owns with his sister, Lori Sandin.
