A general dry pattern has settled in for most over the area. While crop prospects remain very good, an inch of rain would be beneficial. Our two weather stations report 1.47 and 0.74 inches since the month began. Unfortunately, the weather app on my phone shows nothing but the sun symbol.  At least temps will be on the cooler side, with very comfortable overnight lows. Machinery prep is the main task producers are performing.  The markets had a slight bump recently- wind damage in Iowa, lower planted acres, drier weather, decent exports.   