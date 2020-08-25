Thoughts turn to harvest as early planted corn fields are beginning to show drying husks and leaves. Unfortunately, that is also being observed in fields that are further from maturity but are starting to run out of plant available water. Soybeans are just hanging around waiting for that final good rain to fill pods. “If the grain of wheat could know fear, it would be paralyzed at the thought of being dropped in the ground, covered over, put out of sight, doomed to inactivity, yet what a glorious harvest awaits it!” — Fred Rogers
Miller grows corn, soybeans and wheat and incorporates some cover crops on the farm near Hammond in Piatt County he co-owns with his sister, Lori Sandin.
