Soybeans are really flowering and setting pods. Kernel counts on corn ears is high. USDA crop ratings released July 26 show the potential many are seeing in their fields. Statewide, soybeans rated good or excellent leapt from 67% to 76% compared to the prior week. Corn was also impressive, going from 63% to 74%. Those are dramatic increases for any time of the year, and certainly unusual for the end of July when we’re often trying to hang on to quality ratings. China has recently agreed to purchase roughly 200 million bushels of new crop corn. Unfortunately, if the national average yield increases just two bushels per acre, we’re simply treading water.
Illinois Crop Regions
click on the crop region below
Miller grows corn, soybeans and wheat and incorporates some cover crops on the farm near Hammond in Piatt County he co-owns with his sister, Lori Sandin.
Cropwatch Newsletter Signup
For Sale
© 2019, Lee Agri-Media, a division of Lee Enterprises. All rights reserved | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy