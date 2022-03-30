Tony Stierwalt, who farms in southern Champaign County near Sadorus, is a fifth-generation farmer on both sides of the family. He farms with his dad, Bill, and his mom, Jeannie. She drives the combine and helps as needed throughout the year. They grow corn, soybeans, wheat and cover crops. They have been no-tilling soybeans since the 1990s and strip tilling corn nearly as long. A big part of their operation features soil health and conservation practices. It started with his grandfather, Bob Stierwalt, who was always a conscientious farmer and had the attitude “we take care of what we’ve been given.”
Introducing Tony Stierwalt