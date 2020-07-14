I have a 15-mile drive from my house to our farm site. It’s a Goldilocks trip. Some areas have had almost too much rain, others are just about right, and there are pockets that need a good soaker. I imagine this scenario is common for the majority of my district. Crops are in the reproductive stage. More corn fields are revealing tassels every day. Soybeans have improved and I believe they will show significant growth over the next couple weeks if moisture is adequate. Wheat yields were slightly below average but quality was exceptional.
Miller grows corn, soybeans and wheat and incorporates some cover crops on the farm near Hammond in Piatt County he co-owns with his sister, Lori Sandin.
