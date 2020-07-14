I have a 15-mile drive from my house to our farm site.  It’s a Goldilocks trip.  Some areas have had almost too much rain, others are just about right, and there are pockets that need a good soaker. I imagine this scenario is common for the majority of my district. Crops are in the reproductive stage. More corn fields are revealing tassels every day. Soybeans have improved and I believe they will show significant growth over the next couple weeks if moisture is adequate. Wheat yields were slightly below average but quality was exceptional.