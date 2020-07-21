New report, same weather forecast as last week. Rainfall continues to vary significantly. Locally in southern Piatt County, we have been dry in July. Our weather station has recorded 0.99 inch of rain through July 20. Crops look better than they should, thanks to a full soil moisture profile going into the summer. But that’s being depleted daily. Aerial fungicide applications have just begun. Both disease and insect pressure are currently low across most of the district. Coupled with lower commodity prices, it’ll be interesting to see how many acres get covered. Many fields that received hail damage have been treated.
Miller grows corn, soybeans and wheat and incorporates some cover crops on the farm near Hammond in Piatt County he co-owns with his sister, Lori Sandin.
