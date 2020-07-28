When I told a friend early in the season that I’d be a crop reporter for IFT, he told me to never report that crops looked good, even if that was the case. He thought positive comments would lead to commodity prices going down. I’m flattered he thinks I can have that much influence in my short summary. With that said, I traveled the state from Mt. Vernon to the Wisconsin state line during the third week of July. Crops look very good everywhere. Yield potential is high. Local new crop corn is $3.06. And going down?   