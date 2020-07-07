I drove through a sizable portion of my reporting district on July 4th and saw a grand total of one field of corn with tassels emerging. I felt the majority of crops looked good, with minor pockets of too wet or too dry. The Iroquois County rain belt again showed up, with a swath of up to 8 inches falling in a single evening during the last week of June. By the time you read this, the few wheat fields around should be harvested. Yields have been respectable, and equally as important, quality has been very good.
Illinois Crop Regions
click on the crop region below
Miller grows corn, soybeans and wheat and incorporates some cover crops on the farm near Hammond in Piatt County he co-owns with his sister, Lori Sandin.
Cropwatch Newsletter Signup
For Sale
© 2019, Lee Agri-Media, a division of Lee Enterprises. All rights reserved | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy