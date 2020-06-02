Field activity resumed the last day or two of May. Monthly rain total at our Douglas County site was 5.42 inches. There are areas with a fair amount of planting yet to accomplish. Other work has included replanting low areas, starting to side-dress nitrogen on early planted corn, and a lot of herbicide applications.
Regarding that last task, a local ag retailer mentioned the challenges they’ll face over the next few weeks. With crops seeded over an almost two-month period, growth stages vary significantly. Plus, keeping track of soybeans and the herbicide tolerant traits they have can get very complicated.