Warmer and drier weather has been beneficial for crop development. Fields planted the latter portion of May and early June emerged in 4-5 days, with excellent stands as seeds went into warm, moist soil. Mid-May planted crops tend to look the toughest. Some of those fields are promising, but many show significant variability. Soybeans in general seem to be growing slowly. Spraying and nitrogen applications are the main field activities. Roadside mowing has also picked up. If that task can be performed just at intersections and field entrances, untouched areas do provide some habitat for birds and critters.
Miller grows corn, soybeans and wheat and incorporates some cover crops on the farm near Hammond in Piatt County he co-owns with his sister, Lori Sandin.
