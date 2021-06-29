Rain is about all we’re talking about here. Things ground to a halt in a hurry here on Thursday and Friday. Then about 4½ more inches fell on Saturday. We’re at a standstill until things dry up. In all, we had about 7 inches to 8 inches in this area. We have a lot of water lying. For most of the beans which were not sprayed yet, it seems like the residual is holding, which is good because it will be a few days before we get back to them. We needed rain but didn’t need it all at once. The first 2 to 3 inches were pretty good soaking into the ground. We didn’t need the last 4 inches. Most fields got a good drink, but coverage was spotty.
June 28, 2021: Needed rain, but not all at once