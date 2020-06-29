The third week of June again brought rain to east central Illinois. Amounts varied widely, from a quarter inch to greater than 4 inches in southern Ford County. So some areas still need a decent drink, and others need to dry out. Crops are generally improving, and commodity prices are reflecting this, especially corn. Soybeans still seem short for this time of year, but root systems look healthy with good nodulation. Corn height ranges from a foot tall to chest level. With field operations wrapping up, watching the weather radar will become a priority.
Miller grows corn, soybeans and wheat and incorporates some cover crops on the farm near Hammond in Piatt County he co-owns with his sister, Lori Sandin.
