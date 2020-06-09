Two weeks ago I used the word wet several times in my report. This first week of June I’ll talk about replanting. One thing leads to another. Most producers were surprised with how many acres needed to be reseeded. Not many whole fields, just a lot of patches. A neighbor told me he went back to his seed dealer four times for additional bags. Almost all replanting was corn. Soybeans are survivors and generally produced acceptable stands. As of today, 98% of crops are planted. Stages of growth are rather drastic with the six-week long planting period.
Illinois Crop Regions
Miller grows corn, soybeans and wheat and incorporates some cover crops on the farm near Hammond in Piatt County he co-owns with his sister, Lori Sandin.
