Eric Miller grows corn, soybeans and wheat and incorporates some cover crops on the farm near Hammond in Piatt County he co-owns with his sister, Lori Sandin. The fifth-generation farmer uses conservation practices including mostly no-till and strip till. He also assists the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign with on-farm research at his site and in Douglas County. This work is funded by the Illinois Nutrient Research & Education Council. Miller said he appreciates the value of the high-quality land in East Central Illinois — until 2004, he farmed far less productive soil in central Minnesota before moving here to enjoy the Class A land and strong agricultural infrastructure.