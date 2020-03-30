Eric Miller grows corn, soybeans and wheat and incorporates some cover crops on the farm near Hammond in Piatt County he co-owns with his sister, Lori Sandin. The fifth-generation farmer uses conservation practices including mostly no-till and strip till. He also assists the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign with on-farm research at his site and in Douglas County. This work is funded by the Illinois Nutrient Research & Education Council. Miller said he appreciates the value of the high-quality land in East Central Illinois — until 2004, he farmed far less productive soil in central Minnesota before moving here to enjoy the Class A land and strong agricultural infrastructure.
Illinois Crop Regions
click on the crop region below
Miller grows corn, soybeans and wheat and incorporates some cover crops on the farm near Hammond in Piatt County he co-owns with his sister, Lori Sandin.
Cropwatch Newsletter Signup
For Sale
© 2019, Lee Agri-Media, a division of Lee Enterprises. All rights reserved | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy