May 1, 2022: Planting corn 'fast and furious'

It has begun! Corn and beans both were planted in our area last week. I wouldn’t say that everyone was going, but a majority were at least trying it. We were able to get started on corn because of strips being dry but our no-till bean ground was not fit yet. We were lucky most of Friday and Saturday, missing rains until Saturday night. Then an intense storm rolled through and most of our area quickly received 0.5-1 inch. We were planting corn fast and furious up until it came through. So we’re back to waiting, but it felt good getting started anyway!
