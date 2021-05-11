We had a couple days of good going last week. Corn is pretty well done in this area. Some people are finished planting beans. We just got started with our soybeans when we were stopped by 2 inches of rain on Saturday night and Sunday. We will likely be out of the fields for a week. We’ve got water standing and may have to replant wet areas. We also had a pretty frosty morning on Saturday. I don’t know if it affected beans, but I heard people had to scrape car windows and my nephew lost some tomatoes.
May 10, 2021: Two inches of rain halts field work