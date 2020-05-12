My old, worn winter coat continues to be a significant part of my wardrobe. And my weather station app is the most used on my phone. Enough rain fell during the first week of May to keep most out of the field. Then record cold temperatures the morning of May 9 put frost on emerged crops. Damage in the immediate area was minimal. The few wheat fields around were actually very pretty with the early morning sun glistening off the ice crystals. Mother’s Day was cold. Life is easier when you have a role model you can call Mom.
Illinois Crop Regions
click on the crop region below
Cropwatch Newsletter Signup
For Sale
Tractors
$3,000
- Updated
© 2019, Lee Agri-Media, a division of Lee Enterprises. All rights reserved | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy