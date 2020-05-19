“The best thing one can do when it’s raining is to let it rain.” — H. W. Longfellow. Good advice, as most east central counties received 1 to 3 inches of rain for the week ending May 17. Northern Livingston and Kankakee counties had more than 4 inches. Planting did occur May 11-13 before the rain. Conditions were marginal to OK. Those with a couple days left, or many remaining, were the most motivated. It’s possible 20% of the crop still needs to be seeded. April-planted crops have emerged. Seeing rows is always a good feeling.
Illinois Crop Regions
click on the crop region below
Miller grows corn, soybeans and wheat and incorporates some cover crops on the farm near Hammond in Piatt County he co-owns with his sister, Lori Sandin.
Cropwatch Newsletter Signup
For Sale
Tractors
$67,500
- Updated
Farm Machinery
$129,500
- Updated
© 2019, Lee Agri-Media, a division of Lee Enterprises. All rights reserved | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy