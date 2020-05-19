“The best thing one can do when it’s raining is to let it rain.” — H. W. Longfellow. Good advice, as most east central counties received 1 to 3 inches of rain for the week ending May 17. Northern Livingston and Kankakee counties had more than 4 inches. Planting did occur May 11-13 before the rain. Conditions were marginal to OK. Those with a couple days left, or many remaining, were the most motivated.  It’s possible 20% of the crop still needs to be seeded. April-planted crops have emerged. Seeing rows is always a good feeling.