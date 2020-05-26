How many times will I use the word “wet” in this week’s report? The third week of May saw just a few sprinkles and showers. Unfortunately, it also saw little sun to help dry us out. Most fields remain too wet for any fieldwork. Heck, many lawns remain too wet for mowing. Herbicide applications will become a priority as several days of above-normal temperatures are in the forecast. That will cause rapid growth of both crops (yipee) and weeds (boo). A 450-mile trip I made through central and northern Illinois on May 21 found very wet conditions everywhere.
May 22: Herbicide applications a priority when temps rise
Miller grows corn, soybeans and wheat and incorporates some cover crops on the farm near Hammond in Piatt County he co-owns with his sister, Lori Sandin.
