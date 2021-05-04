 Skip to main content
May 3, 2021: Can't find a dry field to plant

We got rained out with 2 inches of rain on Wednesday. We’re at a standstill now, looking around for a dry field but can’t seem to find one. North and south of here, they didn’t get as much rain. We’re stuck in the middle. We had a good run before the rain and got three-quarters of corn planted, no beans yet. The corn we planted before the snow is popping through the ground now. We’re hoping for some dry weather to get the rest of the planting going again.

