May 31, 2021: In good shape for moisture

  • Updated

We got a little more rain. We got a few more beans planted and a lot of nitrogen being put on corn. Everything is at a standstill now depending on how much more rain we get. Some people are mowing roadsides and doing in-between jobs. We didn’t get whole lot of rain so far, just enough to put us on hold. All the corn is planted and about 80% of beans in the area. We are in pretty good shape for moisture overall. We just hope it doesn’t forget to rain in July and August.

CropWatch Weekly Update

