Nov. 13, 2022: Tiling project showcases moisture deficit

The weather has officially broke, and it is quite freezing out! But thankfully we are still able to continue tiling until we start getting deep freezes. One thing that tiling has showcased is that we are in very rough shape when it comes to moisture. We have been excessively dry, but digging down 6 feet and drilling into completely dry 24-inch mains at the bottom of a section is worse than we expected. Our drainage ditch is completely dry and gray on top. Very concerning for the 2023 crop. 

