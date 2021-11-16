 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Nov. 15, 2021: Battling rain and mud

Nov. 15, 2021: Battling rain and mud

  • Updated

We had a few good days early in the week. Wednesday got four-tenths of rain. It slowed us down, but we got back in the field for a few days until it rained again Friday and pushed us out again another day. Soybeans are done. Saturday we finished up a field of corn, but still more to go. It was muddy, and with down corn, Sunday was a miserable day to harvest. In the area some anhydrous is going on. Some strip tillers got strips made and fertilizer on last week. A lot of people are spreading fertilizer and trying to get as much done as they can, weather permitting. We are back in the field today.

CropWatch Weekly Update

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News