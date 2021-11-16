Nov. 15, 2021: Battling rain and mud

We had a few good days early in the week. Wednesday got four-tenths of rain. It slowed us down, but we got back in the field for a few days until it rained again Friday and pushed us out again another day. Soybeans are done. Saturday we finished up a field of corn, but still more to go. It was muddy, and with down corn, Sunday was a miserable day to harvest. In the area some anhydrous is going on. Some strip tillers got strips made and fertilizer on last week. A lot of people are spreading fertilizer and trying to get as much done as they can, weather permitting. We are back in the field today.
