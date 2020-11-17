Crops harvested? Check. Fertilizer and lime applied? Check. Soil preparation for next spring completed? Check. Machinery repaired, washed and tucked away in the shed for the winter? I wish. There are always jobs to do on the farm. The last one on my list seems to be the toughest to complete. The November USDA crop report was favorable, especially for soybeans. The ending stocks are now very tight for that commodity. While speaking with a local grain cooperative board member, he commented that the majority of farmers sold most or all of their beans out of the field.
Miller grows corn, soybeans and wheat and incorporates some cover crops on the farm near Hammond in Piatt County he co-owns with his sister, Lori Sandin.
