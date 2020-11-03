Most producers can pick one of the following three phrases in regards to harvest progress: “I just need two or three good days,” “I’m down to the short rows,” “I’ve crossed the finish line.” Regardless of the year, raising the head on the combine at the end of the last pass always feels wonderful. Generally dry conditions still prevail, so fertilizer applications and field work should proceed mostly uninterrupted. Since Aug. 1, our Piatt County rain gauge has recorded only 2.55 inches of precipitation. Wheat looks good, but unfortunately, I’m seeing very few cover crop fields.
Miller grows corn, soybeans and wheat and incorporates some cover crops on the farm near Hammond in Piatt County he co-owns with his sister, Lori Sandin.
