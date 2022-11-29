Nov. 28, 2022: A year not soon forgotten

People are also reading…
2022 is not a growing year I will soon forget. We thankfully had good moisture in the spring, and even planted a little later than usual because of too much moisture. But by June it all flipped, we received basically no rain in the month of June, had a rain event early in July that carried us through pollination, then turned dry again. Corn was rolled up and ugly most of the summer, beans grew at a snail’s pace. And then harvest rolls around and crops were all fantastic. So maybe rain just doesn’t matter anymore? Or genetics will carry us? Or maybe we had just enough residual moisture from the winter/spring to carry us. But we are well behind at the current point, so 2023 is setting up to be interesting.