Nov. 29, 2021: A long year, but a good one

  • Updated

It seemed like an awfully long year. We planted in three different months because of rain delays and finished planting season in the first part of June. It seemed to drag on. Harvest is the same. We started harvest in September and we’re still harvesting in November. Side dressing anhydrous also took longer than usual this year. Overall it was a pretty good year for us. We were happy with the yields in most fields, and the price is pretty good, so that helps. Weed control pretty good all the way through. We didn’t get the super crop we were hoping for earlier this year, but the final yield is a little better than our five-year average.

CropWatch Weekly Update

