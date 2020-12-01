The crops are barely out of the field, but attention needs to turn to 2021 seed and herbicide inputs. With most yield trial information published, and early pay discounts offered, these decisions should be made. With regard to soybean herbicide trait options, we used the three main offerings this past year and believe there is a place for all. Financial analysis, grain marketing plans and determining what equipment needs to be repaired, replaced or enhanced rounds out indoor tasks. We all know these really are year-round activities, but they can get set aside.
Miller grows corn, soybeans and wheat and incorporates some cover crops on the farm near Hammond in Piatt County he co-owns with his sister, Lori Sandin.
