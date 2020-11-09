As a CropWatch “reporter,” I take great joy in bringing you my comments for the second week of November. The forecast is sunny, warm, and dry. Record high temperatures may be surpassed on Monday, Nov. 9. Every fall field and chore activity seems to be taking place. I even saw one neighbor washing equipment outside in a short sleeve shirt. The other good news is commodity prices. Corn at $4, soybean near $11, and wheat trading around $6 makes the balance sheet actually look pretty decent.
Miller grows corn, soybeans and wheat and incorporates some cover crops on the farm near Hammond in Piatt County he co-owns with his sister, Lori Sandin.
