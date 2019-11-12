Despite the cold weather this past week, harvest wrapped up and fall tillage is close to wrapping up. It was a feeling of relief to top off the last bin and park the combine. On our farm, we've been disking bean ground that will be in corn next year in hopes to manage residue and warm the soil up in the spring. We also disk rip about half of our stalk ground going to beans, and no-till the other half ahead of beans. One of the only jobs that may not get done is spraying burn-down on the no-till fields. Unfortunately, the report from Friday didn't do us any favors, so we all may have to wait a little while for some positive market news again.