As harvest and field work have finally wrapped up, it's safe to say that 2019 has been one of toughest years to farm. Just like everyone else, it was wet early, but then we had extreme drought through July and August. Some yields were surprisingly good, but others were predictably bad due to drought. One lesson from this year that I will take going forward is that the terms "wet" and "dry" are even more subjective than I originally thought. While the marketing challenges of our 2019 crop are far from over, we are happy that the growing season are harvest are over.