Question: How many soybean fields can get harvested in a week? If you answered, “Just about all of them,” you’re correct. Wow! A million and a half acres cut and one massive cloud of dust later, and bean harvest is just about wrapped up in east central Illinois. The killing frost on Oct. 5, followed by sun, wind and heat, quickly made all fields ready. The 60-80 bu./acre range catches most fields. Farmers are generally pleased with those numbers given late-season dryness. The local price is $10.43, so revenue per acre has become respectable. Corn, here we come.
Miller grows corn, soybeans and wheat and incorporates some cover crops on the farm near Hammond in Piatt County he co-owns with his sister, Lori Sandin.
