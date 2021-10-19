Last week was a dud of a week for work. We got 4 inches of rain. But surprisingly it dried up quite a bit, and we were back in corn on Sunday. We did some corn yesterday and it wasn’t too muddy. We are switching to beans today, Monday, Oct. 18. There is a bit of dew, but the sun is shining and wind is blowing. Hopefully we get some soybean harvest done this week. Mostly soybeans are left to be harvested in this area. Everybody has been on corn so hard, there are lot more beans in the field.
Oct. 18, 2021: 'A dud of a week for work'