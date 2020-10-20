Several days of very windy weather, coupled with our dry conditions, sparked (sorry for the poor pun) concerns of field fires. And indeed, they did become a reality. A significant number of producers decided not to harvest on the windiest days. A couple of extinguishers stand little chance against 40 mph gusts carrying flames across a standing corn field. It’s also been a challenge to spread fertilizer and especially lime. Corn yields seem to be very respectable. I’m hearing many reports of 220-240 bu./acre yields. Quality is mostly good, but there has been some ear mold observed.
Miller grows corn, soybeans and wheat and incorporates some cover crops on the farm near Hammond in Piatt County he co-owns with his sister, Lori Sandin.
