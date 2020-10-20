Several days of very windy weather, coupled with our dry conditions, sparked (sorry for the poor pun) concerns of field fires. And indeed, they did become a reality. A significant number of producers decided not to harvest on the windiest days. A couple of extinguishers stand little chance against 40 mph gusts carrying flames across a standing corn field. It’s also been a challenge to spread fertilizer and especially lime. Corn yields seem to be very respectable.  I’m hearing many reports of 220-240 bu./acre yields. Quality is mostly good, but there has been some ear mold observed.