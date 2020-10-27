Most folks are over the hump on harvesting their corn acres.  I’ve heard a larger sample size of yields, and they’re starting to align with what producers found in soybean fields. Generally decent yields but a fair amount of variability in field and from field to field. Corn planted by mid-May has moisture levels that require little to no drying. June fields are still in the low 20% range. Just enough rain has fallen recently to get the few wheat and cover crop fields around to emerge.