Most folks are over the hump on harvesting their corn acres. I’ve heard a larger sample size of yields, and they’re starting to align with what producers found in soybean fields. Generally decent yields but a fair amount of variability in field and from field to field. Corn planted by mid-May has moisture levels that require little to no drying. June fields are still in the low 20% range. Just enough rain has fallen recently to get the few wheat and cover crop fields around to emerge.
Illinois Crop Regions
Miller grows corn, soybeans and wheat and incorporates some cover crops on the farm near Hammond in Piatt County he co-owns with his sister, Lori Sandin.
