Oct. 3, 2022: Harvest at 'full go!'

Harvest is full go! A good amount of corn came out of the fields this past week, and reduced rate drying at the elevator helped. But by the end of the week, people really shifted into cutting beans. It appears beans will be a go for the foreseeable future. I will be the first to admit that my doom and gloom on the corn crop was a bit overdone. Yields are below average but still very good. Apparently the corn genetics are so good now that they don’t need water to produce great yields!