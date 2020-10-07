Harvest activity is picking up, as many soybean fields became fit to cut during the first few days of October. The yield picture is becoming clearer. Early maturity varieties have been mostly in the 60s to near 70 bu./acre, with mid-maturity yields increasing a fair amount. They benefited from the September rains and have been running mostly above 70 bu./acre. The best fields are more than 80 bu/acre. Corn is still fairly wet, but drying. I spoke with a producer from the northwest corner of my district. He reminded me of the significant amount of replant that occurred in June. That grain is very wet.
Miller grows corn, soybeans and wheat and incorporates some cover crops on the farm near Hammond in Piatt County he co-owns with his sister, Lori Sandin.
